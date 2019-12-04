,

Rieschl, Kathleen A. November 21, 1960 - December 3, 2019 Preceded in death by parents, John and Frances Rieschl. Survived by siblings: Eileen (Doug) Young, Mary Kay Capece, Mark Rieschl, Kris Rieschl, Ken (Mickie) Rieschl, Jean Rieschl, Pat (Curt) Frease, Michael (Katie) Rieschl; many nieces, nephews and loving relatives. VISITATION begins Thursday, 4:30pm, with a Wake Service at 6:30pm, at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. FUNERAL: Friday, 10:30am, Our Lady of Lourdes Church. Interment: St. Mary Magdalene Cemetery. Memorials to the family for the charity of their choice. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

