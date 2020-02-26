Ries, Rebecca S. February 1, 1952 - February 23, 2020 Preceded in death by husband, Joe; parents, Robert and Margaret. Survived by sons, Jeff (Liz), Robert (Mikki), Ryan; daughter, Nicole; grandchildren: Zachary, Justus, Ella, Ryu, Elijah; brother, Steve; sisters, Barb and Robin; many other relatives and friends. CELEBRATION OF REBECCA'S LIFE: Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, at 11:30am at Millard American Legion (13913 S St.) Interment: Omaha National Cemetery. Memorials to the family. For more details, visit www.bramanmortuary.com. BRAMAN MORTUARY - Southwest Chapel 6505 S. 144 Street, Omaha NE | (402) 895-3400

