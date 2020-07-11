Riepl, Edith Age 95 Of Elkhorn, NE. Preceded in death by husband, Harry. Survived by brother, Norman Rowell of Elkhorn; sisters: Lola Simmerman of Omaha; Neva Kellett (Richard Decklever) of Pleasant Hill, IA; and Wilda (Ron) Thompson of Bushnell, FL. VISITATION: Monday, 10-11am, followed by MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL at 11am, all at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Elkhorn. Inurment: Calvary Cemetery in Fremont, NE. Memorials to the Kidney Foundation. REICHMUTH FUNERAL HOME 21901 West Maple | (402) 289-2222 www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com

