Rieger, David W. July 6, 1944 - February 19, 2020 Retired Omaha Police Officer. Retired Omaha Public Schools. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: Thursday, Feb. 27, 10:30am, Citylight Church West, 3401 Oakview Drive. Private Inurnment.

