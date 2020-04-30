Riegel, Thomas A. June 11, 1937 - April 29, 2020 Retired US Veteran of 27 years. Preceded in death by his parents Frank and Margaret Riegel. Survived by his wife of 55 years, Fran Riegel; children Katherine (Roger) Nagle and Christopher (Leanne) Riegel; brother, George (Charmaine ) Riegel; grandchildren, Nick Cessna, Mary Hiatt, Jamie Hiatt. Interment at Omaha National Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to Eastern Nebraska Veteran's Home. BETHANY FUNERAL HOME 82nd & Harrison | (402) 593-6100 | bethanyfuneralhome.com

To plant a tree in memory of Thomas Riegel as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.