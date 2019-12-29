Rief, Madalen T.

Rief, Madalen T. Age 97 - December 19, 2019 West Point, NE. Preceded in death by her parents; husband, Leroy; brother, Martin and wife, Marie Marksmeier; sister, Emelda and husband, Vernon Kluthe; and brothers-in-law, Richard Wiese, Harry and Magdalen Rief, Casper and Bernadine Rief, Victor and Gertrude Peatrowsky, Anton Kappius, Marie Rief Kappius and Edna Kappius. Survivors include her children, Richard and wife, Mary Jo of Plymouth MI, Evelyn and Gene Meier of Plattsmouth NE, Marvin and Dorothy Rief of Grand Island NE, Helen and Kenny Engelmeyer of Valley NE, and Ken and Pam Rief of West Point, NE; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and her sister, LaVerne Wiese of Seward, NE. MEMORIAL SERVICES will be held Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 10:30am at St. Mary's Catholic Church in West Point, NE with a Luncheon to follow in the GA Cafeteria. Interment will be at a later date. VISITATION will be on Friday, January 3rd, from 4-7pm at the Church, with a Christian Mother's Rosary at 4pm and a Vigil Service at 7pm. VISITATION will continue one hour prior to the Service on Saturday at the Church. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to GA-CC Endowment Fund, St Mary's Catholic Church. MINNICK FUNERAL HOME 830 S. Colfax St., West Point, NE 68788 402-372-2022 | www.minnickfuneralserviceinc.com

