Rieden, JoAnn

Rieden, JoAnn 1935 - 2020 Preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Helen Reavley; and her brothers, Jerry Reavley and Jack Reavley. Survived by her husband of 63 years, Henry Rieden; and daughters, Christine (Kenneth) Epich, Carrie (Philip Jenkinson) Rieden. Survived by three grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. VISITATION: Wednesday February 19, 2020, from 6-8pm, with a Wake Service at 7pm, at the Kahler Dolce Mortuary. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Thursday, February 20, 2020, at 10:30am, at St. Columbkille Catholic Church, 200 E 6th St, Papillion, NE. Private Inurnment. In lieu of flowers, please give memorials to the St. Vincent de Paul Society. KAHLER DOLCE MORTUARY 441 N. Washington St., Papillion, NE 405-339-3232 | www.kahlerdolcemortuary.com

