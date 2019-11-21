Ried, Julie E. Age 60 of Lincoln. Survived by brother, John (Pamela) Ried; nephews, Eric Smith and his daughter Ashley, Jason (Sarah) Smith, all of Lincoln; nieces, Jessica (Smith) Siefkin (husband Rylan) of Augusta, GA, Jaydon (Smith) Hunn (husband Mitchell) of Bellevue, NE. Preceded in death by parents, Julius and Betty (Roscoe) Ried; and sister, Carol Ried. A private gathering is planned. THE NEBRASKA CREMATION SOCIETY 402-200-3366 | www.NebraskaCremation.com

