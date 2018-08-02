Rieck, Eugene "Gene" Age 89 Gene Rieck, of Elkhorn, died on Tuesday, July 31, 2018 at Life Care Center in Elkhorn. He was preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Irene Rieck; daughter, Debbie; brothers, Ronald, Delaine, Dennis; and son-in-law, Jim Mitchell. Gene is survived by his wife, Margie, of Elkhorn; daughters: Denice Mitchell of Yutan; Doreen McMahon and Dena Johnson, both of Elkhorn; seven grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren; sister, Dorothy Young of Albion, NE; and sister-in-law, Diane Rieck of Wyoming. FUNERAL SERVICES: 1pm Saturday, August 4, 2018, at the Reichmuth Funeral Home in Elkhorn with Pastor Michael Thomas officiating, followed by full military honors at the Prospect Hill Cemetery for final burial. VISITATION: 2-8pm Friday at the funeral home, with the family present from 5-8pm, and a Masonic Service at 7pm. Memorials can be made to either Bethany Lutheran Church or Cystic Fibrosis and can be mailed or left at the funeral home. REICHMUTH FUNERAL HOME 21901 West Maple 402-289-2222

vfw chaplain
TERRI DURHAM

Thank you for your Service May you be Granted an Honorable and Restful Peace
Francis Durham VFW District 10 Chaplain

