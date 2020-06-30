Ricks, Tammy L. "Goob"

Ricks, Tammy L. "Goob" December 1, 1965 - June 25, 2020 Tammy Lorraine "Goob" Ricks, age 54, went home to be with Jesus Thursday, June 25, 2020. Goob loved her arts and crafts, adult coloring books and her family. She had a talent for organizing chaos and always making everyone feel loved. Her radiant smile was sure to lighten up a room and her sense of humor could make you laugh until you cried. She is survived by her husband Dan Ricks; sons: Daniel & Aaron Lloyd; daughter Lenis Segura; granddaughter; JoJo Lloyd; grandson, Luka Ruballo Segura; mother & stepfather: Sharon & Wilber Halac; stepmother, Aeileen Cole; brothers: Donnie Stull, Ralph Cole III; sister, Kim Babcock; 18 nieces and nephews; 22 great nieces and nephews. She was proceeded in death father Ralph Cole Jr.; sister, Dee Dee Mattson; brother Ricky Cole. Goob has a huge heart and had enough love to go around. She loved all her Terbovich/Cole tribe. Celebration of Life Services at a later date. Forest Lawn Funeral Home 7909 Mormon Bridge Rd. 402-451-1000 www.forestlawnomaha.com

