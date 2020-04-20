Rickabaugh, Leona M. July 29, 1935 - April 18, 2020 Preceded in death by husband, Gerald "Jerry" Rickabaugh; son, Ron Rickabaugh; grandson, Eric Damewood; parents; and siblings, Roy Krueger and LaVina Barone. Leona is survived by daughters, Sherry (Ed) Bush, and Jean (Jay) Smith; son, Dan Rickabaugh (Jody Lueck); grandchildren: Camilee, Kristin, Michelle, Amanda, Jessica and Jeremy; 10 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great grandson; sister, Marie Cook; many other loving family members and friends. VISITATION with the family (following CDC guidelines): Tuesday, April 21, from 5-7pm at John A. Gentleman Mortuaries 72nd Street Chapel. Private Family Mass of Christian Burial. Please visit Leona's obituary on the Funeral Home website for livestream information. Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. Memorials to the family for later designation. JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES & CREMATORY 72ND STREET CHAPEL 1010 N. 72nd St 402-391-1664 www.johnagentleman.com

