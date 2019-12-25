Richling, Rev. Theodore, Jr.

Richling, Rev. Theodore, Jr. December 12, 1944 - December 23, 2019 Preceded in death by his parents, The Honorable Theodore and Ruth McMullen Richling; brother, Brian Richling. Survived by his siblings, Dr. Dennis (Colleen)Richling, Larry (Mary) Richling, Michele (Scott) Gifford, John (Vicki) Richling, Carra Richling; nieces and nephews. SERVICES, Monday December 30, at 11:15am at St. Cecilia Cathedral. Interment, Calvary Cemetery. VISITATION begins Sunday, December 29, 4pm at the 72nd Street Chapel with a WAKE SERVICE at 6pm. MEMORIALS to the Knights of Columbus Pro Life Fund. John A. Gentleman Mortuaries and Crematory 1010 North 72 Street 402-391-1664 www.johnagentleman.com

