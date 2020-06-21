Richey, Barry

Richey, Barry Barry Richey was born April 23, 1959 in Owensboro, Kentucky to Howard and Carol Richey. Barry is survived by his three sons, Matthew Richey of Taiwan, Andrew Richey and wife, Michelle, of Georgetown, Christopher Richey of Slaton; and three granddaughters, Elizabeth Anne, Ransom Suzanne, and Anna Carla who loved their Bopa. He is also survived by his parents, Howard and Carol Richey of Amarillo; three sisters, Joy Terrazas and husband Rocky, of Dallas, Melody Willis and husband, Edward of Amarillo, and Gay Richey of Amarillo. Barry was also married to Wendy Richey of Papillion, NE. VISITATION will be held Sunday June 21 from 3pm-5pm, at Cox-Rowley Funeral Home. FUNERAL SERVICES will be held on June 22nd at 10am, at First Family Church in Amarillo, TX. Final resting place will be in Llano Cemetery.

To plant a tree in memory of Barry Richey as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

