Richert, Verna Elizabeth April 23, 1920 - January 23, 2020 Verna Elizabeth (Schmieding) Richert passed away peacefully into the arms of Jesus on January 23, 2020 at the age of 99 years and 9 months. She was born to Louis and Eleonora (Sieck) Schmieding near Garland, NE and was baptized on May 2, 1920. On September 21, 1947 she married Alfred Richert at Immanuel Lutheran Church. She is survived by her daughters, Kathy (Lynn) Gloystein of Henderson, NE; and Ginny (Mike) Geis of Omaha; son-in-law, Jim Tonniges of Stromsburg, NE; grandchildren: Melanie Tonniges of Lincoln, NE; Gwen Tonniges (Scott Sundberg) of Stromsburg; Stephanie (Jim) Fahr of Lincoln; Jennifer (Tim) Hodges of Gretna, NE; Jeff (Lacey) Gloystein of Henderson, NE; Ben (Angie) Geis of St. Louis MO, Ashley (Jeremy) McDonald of Kansas City, and Amy (Sean) Curtis of Cheyenne, WY; 16 great-grandchildren (and one more arriving in May); sisters-in-law, Trudy Schmieding of Brookings SD, and Jan Schmieding of Bloomington, MN; and many other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Alfred (1995); daughter Suzanne Tonniges (2015); brothers, Wilbert, Orville and Arthur; sisters, Ruth (in infancy), Dolores Schmidt, and Norma Jean Schmieding; and brothers- and sisters-in-law, Lorna Schmieding, Les Schmidt, Walt and Evelyn Luebbe, Ruth Richert, Deuce and Merna Moravec and Helen Behrens. VISITATION: Thursday, January 30, 3-4:30pm at Volzke Funeral Home, with Family greeting friends 6:30-8pm at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Utica, NE. SERVICE: 10:30am Friday, January 31, at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 1100 D. St. Utica, NE 68456. VOLZKE FUNERAL HOME 147 Main St., Seward NE 68434 (402) 643-2515 | www.volzkefuneralhome.com

