Richert, Verna Elizabeth April 23, 1920 - January 23, 2020 Verna Elizabeth (Schmieding) Richert passed away peacefully into the arms of Jesus on January 23, 2020 at the age of 99 years and 9 months. She was born to Louis and Eleonora (Sieck) Schmieding near Garland, NE and was baptized on May 2, 1920. On September 21, 1947 she married Alfred Richert at Immanuel Lutheran Church. She is survived by her daughters, Kathy (Lynn) Gloystein of Henderson, NE; and Ginny (Mike) Geis of Omaha; son-in-law, Jim Tonniges of Stromsburg, NE; grandchildren: Melanie Tonniges of Lincoln, NE; Gwen Tonniges (Scott Sundberg) of Stromsburg; Stephanie (Jim) Fahr of Lincoln; Jennifer (Tim) Hodges of Gretna, NE; Jeff (Lacey) Gloystein of Henderson, NE; Ben (Angie) Geis of St. Louis MO, Ashley (Jeremy) McDonald of Kansas City, and Amy (Sean) Curtis of Cheyenne, WY; 16 great-grandchildren (and one more arriving in May); sisters-in-law, Trudy Schmieding of Brookings SD, and Jan Schmieding of Bloomington, MN; and many other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Alfred (1995); daughter Suzanne Tonniges (2015); brothers, Wilbert, Orville and Arthur; sisters, Ruth (in infancy), Dolores Schmidt, and Norma Jean Schmieding; and brothers- and sisters-in-law, Lorna Schmieding, Les Schmidt, Walt and Evelyn Luebbe, Ruth Richert, Deuce and Merna Moravec and Helen Behrens. VISITATION: Thursday, January 30, 3-4:30pm at Volzke Funeral Home, with Family greeting friends 6:30-8pm at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Utica, NE. SERVICE: 10:30am Friday, January 31, at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 1100 D. St. Utica, NE 68456. VOLZKE FUNERAL HOME 147 Main St., Seward NE 68434 (402) 643-2515 | www.volzkefuneralhome.com
Tags
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
How to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Click the link below for rates, deadlines and the form to submit an Obituary or In-Memoriam ad to the Omaha World Herald. All Obituaries and In-Memoriam Ads are paid notices. The link is available for family members or funeral homes. If you have any questions, please contact us at: WHobits@owh.com or call402-444-1286.
Obituary Search Tips
Enter a full name, a last name (confirm the spelling) and/or keywords in the search box.
If your search is unsuccessful, try removing the first name. The person's known name may not be the name on record.
Try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase for an exact match, or simply search by date or date-range for broader results.
Funeral Homes
Promotions
Flowers & Gifts
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with Omaha.com, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking "Log In" on the "Sign the guestbook" portion of each notice and following the simple steps on the sign-up page. You can also click here to register, then return to the desi
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.