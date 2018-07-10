Richardson, William M. "Bill" Nov 12, 1975 - Jul 7, 2018 Age 42 years of Omaha. Survived by parents, Charles and Patricia Richardson. VISITATION: Wednesday, July 11, from 4-7pm at Braman Mortuary (72nd St. Chapel). CELEBRATION of WILLIAM'S LIFE: Thursday, July 12, at 11am also at Braman Mortuary (72nd St. Chapel). Interment in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu flowers, memorials to the family. For Condolences and more details, visit: www.bramanmortuary.com BRAMAN MORTUARY- 72nd St. Chapel 1702 N. 72nd St., Omaha, NE 68114 402-391-2171

