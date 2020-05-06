Richardson, Sharon M. February 1, 1942 - May 2, 2020 Entered into rest after a lengthy battle with cancer. Preceded in death by husband, Dale; son, Daniel. Survived by Michelle (Bill) Andersen; Nadine Richardson and Joel Lehmer; 10 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren. Private family interment was held. A CELEBRATION OF LIFE will be held at a later date. Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home 5701 Center St. Omaha, NE. 68106 402-556-2500 | www.westlawnhillcrest.com

