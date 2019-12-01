Richards, Stanley Jack March 16, 1924 - November 27, 2019 Stanley Jack Richards was born on March 16, 1924 in Coin, IA, to William "Lee" and Edith (Jeffrey) Richards. He passed away on November 27, 2019 in Omaha at the age of 95. Stan graduated from Oakland High School 1941. On September 3, 1948, Stan and Virginia Blankenbeckler were married. To this union were born two sons, Jerry and Van. Stan resided in Omaha for the last 57 years. He served in WWII in the Army and was a lifelong Mason. Following his retirement from Northwestern Bell, Stan and Virginia enjoyed many years of traveling together throughout the United States. He was preceded in death by his wife, Virginia. He is survived by his children, Jerry (Linda) Richards of Helena, MT; and Van (Barbara) Richards of Omaha; five grandchildren, three step-grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Wednesday, December 4, 2019, 10:30am at First United Methodist Church in Oakland, NE. NO VISITATION. Burial with military honors: Oakland Cemetery, Oakland. Memorials to The Dementia Foundation or donor's choice. PELAN FUNERAL SERVICES OAKLAND Oakland, NE | (402) 685-5673 | pelanfuneralservices.com
