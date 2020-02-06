Richards, Ron F. September 18, 1948 - February 2, 2020 Age 71, of Omaha. Preceded in death by wife, Gail Richards; daughter, Melissa Richards; and father, Raymond Richards. Survived by sons, Ben (Jessica) and Josh (Taylor) Richards; mother, Olive Richards; brother, David (Mary) Richards; sister, Nanci (Ken) Culp; grandchildren, Kaelynn, Jillian and Victoria; and many other relatives and friends. VISITATION: Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, from 2-4pm, at Braman Mortuary (Southwest Chapel). CELEBRATION OF RON'S LIFE: Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, 4pm, at Braman Mortuary (Southwest Chapel). Please visit bramanmortuary.com for more information. BRAMAN MORTUARY - Southwest Chapel 6505 S. 144 Street, Omaha NE | (402) 895-3400

