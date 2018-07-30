Rich, Gay Jul 2, 1963 - Jul 28, 2018 CELEBRATION of LIFE SERVICE: Wednesday, August 1, 7pm at West Center Chapel, with family Receiving friends from 5-7pm. MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Thursday, August 2, 10:30am at St. Pius X Catholic Church. COMPLETE NOTICE LATER HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK- CUTLER, WEST CENTER CHAPEL 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 www.heafeyheafey.com

