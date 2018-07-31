Rich, Gay Jul 2, 1963 - Jul 28, 2018 Born on July 2, 1963 and went to the Lord on July 28, 2018. Survived by her spouse, Ann M. Cannon; siblings: Lou Anne Medlock Guy and husband, "Sammy" and Robin Rich; brothers-in-law: Kevin P. Cannon, Robert T. Cannon (Linda), Lawrence P. Cannon (Trudy); sisters-in-law, Mary Albrecht (Murray) and Sue Pflug (John); more than 25 nieces and nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews; mother-in-law, Jane B. Cannon. She was preceded in death by parents, Robert and Lou Ellen Rich; father-in-law, John "Jack" L. Cannon; half-brother, Samuel Williams. "Though she be but little, she is fierce!" - Shakespeare From the moment she was born in Demorest, Georgia until her last breath, this is how Gay Rich lived her life. She exhibited a rare combination of grace, dignity, focus, tenacity and southern charm. Her class, her deep and genuinely loving nature, and her kindness toward others, gave her a rare and unforgettable presence. All 5'1" of her, always gave unselfishly of herself to others – her spouse, family, friends, coworkers, and clients. A loving partner, a sister, an aunt, a godmother, a successful FDR executive, a faithful friend to many, a mama to five dogs and one cat, a Creighton Blue Jay Basketball fan extraordinaire, a world traveler and a southern girl at heart – this was our Gay Rich. She led a full and meaningful life and was deeply loved and respected by so many people from all walks of life. Gay was wise before her time, serious and reflective. Conversely, she was funny, sarcastic and swore like a sailor if it came to one of her beloved sport teams (Georgia Bull Dogs, Atlanta Braves, and Creighton Blue Jays). She loved the Lord and knew she was going home to Him, her fur babies, and the many loved ones who preceded her in death. She will forever be Ann's Guardian Angel and True North Star. The example Gay gave all of us on how to live life and how to exemplify God's love must never be forgotten. She left us a gift far richer than gold. GayBird – take our love and peace. Be free and fly. CELEBRATION OF LIFE SERVICE: Wednesday, August 1st at 7pm at the West Center Chapel, with family receiving friends from 5pm to 7pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Thursday, August 2nd at 10:30am at St. Pius X Catholic Church, 6905 Blondo. Interment, Resurrection Cemetery. Memorials to Nebraska Humane Society. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER WEST CENTER CHAPEL 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 www.heafeyheafey.com

LDOUGLAS1
LOUISE DOUGLAS

Gay was an awesome person to work with. My sincere condolences to Ann and the rest of her family.

JHEBENSTREIT
JOSEPH HEBENSTREIT

Ann, our hearts go out to you and the Cannon family. Please know that we care...Hugs from both of us, Joe and Margaret Hebenstreit

