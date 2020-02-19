Rich, David L. May 31, 1959 - February 14, 2020 Preceded in death by parents, Marjorie and Harold Rich. Survived by sons, Nicholas Rich and Alex Rich (Ashley); sister, Terry Brodersen (Danny); brothers, Van Rich (Dawn), Bryan Rich and Gene Rich; also survived by Sheryl Rich; many nieces, nephews and faithful friends. VISITATION: Saturday, February 22nd from 10am to 11am, at the West Center Chapel followed by MEMORIAL SERVICE at 11am. In lieu of flowers, memorials will directed by the family. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

