Rice, William J. "Bill" Age 47 Of Omaha. Found July 10, 2019. Preceded in death by mother, F. Christine Rice. Survived by father, James, of Omro, WI; aunt and uncle, Laurel and Russell Lau of Blair, NE; and other relatives and friends. Private burial at a later date.

