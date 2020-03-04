Rice, Robert L. "Bob" Age 75 Bob is survived by his wife, Pat; 10 children; 25 grandchildren; one great-granddaughter; one brother; and two sisters. ROSARY: 7pm Friday, March 6, at Church of the Holy Spirit, Plattsmouth. MEMORIAL MASS: 10:30am Saturday, March 7, at Church of the Holy Spirit. Final Resting Place: Omaha National Cemetery. Memorials to Church of the Holy Spirit or Lepert Wolever V.F.W. Post #2543. ROBY FUNERAL HOME Plattsmouth, NE | (402) 296-3123 | www.robyfuneralhome.com

