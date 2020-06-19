Rhodig, Ethan Anderson August 7, 1999 - June 14, 2020 Ethan Anderson Rhodig tragically left this world on June 14, 2020 while bike training for an upcoming triathlon in Lincoln, NE. He was an avid cyclist, runner, swimmer and all-around fitness fanatic. Ethan was a junior at Iowa State University studying Mechanical Engineering and very much looking forward to getting back on campus in August. Ethan graduated in 2018 from East Lyme High School in East Lyme, CT. He made an indelible mark as both a champion Foil Fencer and Crew Rower. As a captain of both the ELHS Crew Team and Fencing Team, he was an inspiring leader and role model. Ethan had an extremely successful senior season winning the 2018 ECC Men's Foil Fencing Championship and a second place finish in Men's Crew 4 at the 2018 CT High School Rowing Championship. He was competitive in everything and never settled or was satisfied with anything less than the best. He was a masterful slalom water skier and spent many, many days on Pattagansett Lake in East Lyme. Snow skiing was also a passion and he was a natural. A passionate car officiando and expert detailer, Ethan's beautiful blue Honda Civic was his pride and joy and was always clean. He also loved to race go karts with his brothers. Ethan was not only an accomplished athlete, he was a gifted musician, mastering acoustic and electric guitar and drums by middle school. He was a percussionist in the ELHS band. Ethan was a skilled wood craftsman and loved to create unique and functional items including trophies, coasters, shelving, all of which are proudly displayed in several family homes. His incredible work ethic and determination coupled with innate talent and drive destined him for tremendous success. Ethan was born in Lincoln, NE and moved to East Lyme, CT at age 3 and attended East Lyme schools. He is survived by his parents, Lori and Brian Rhodig; brothers, Josh Rhodig and Jake Rhodig; sister-in-law, Jenna Rhodig; grandparents, Jan Anderson Dworak, Ellie Anderson, Phyllis and Eldon Rhodig; aunts, Karen Anderson Welchert, Holly Anderson, Kelly Anderson Gilmore, Sheila Rhodig; cousins, Tiffany and Chad Anderson, Travis, Trevor and Rachel Welchert, Candace Wilmoth, Ben and Nick Rhodig; in addition to his Iowa State family and friends. A private memorial service will be held to honor his memory on Saturday, June 20, 2020, at Forest Lawn. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be directed to the Ethan Rhodig Memorial Fund, a nonprofit honorary fund to honor him and his love of fitness. Further details can be found on Everloved.com Forest Lawn Funeral Home 7909 Mormon Bridge Rd., Omaha, NE www.forestlawnomaha.com
