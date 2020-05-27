Rhoades, Lillian M. February 7, 1935 - May 24, 2020 Lillian is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Gary; and son, Richard "Rick" Rhoades. She is survived by her brother, Steve (Pat) Mostek, Union City, CA; sisters, Janice Marstiller, Bellevue, NE; and Eloise Childers, Ogallala, NE; daughter-in-law, Terri Rhoades, Omaha, NE; children, Sam (Barb), Council Bluffs, IA; Michael (Mel), Gretna, NE; Linda (Todd) Fleck, Nebraska City, NE; along with eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Funeral Service will be held at a later date at Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church. BETHANY FUNERAL HOME 82nd & Harrison | (402) 593-6100 | bethanyfuneralhome.com

To plant a tree in memory of Lillian Rhoades as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.