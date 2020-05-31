Rhoades, Lillian M. February 7, 1935 - May 24, 2020 Lillian was born on February 7, 1935 in Duncan, NE to the late Stephen Mostek and Celia (Dubas) Mostek. Lillian married Gary Rhoades on January 16, 1954. Together they raised four children as long time La Vista, NE residents. Lillian was a gifted seamstress and operated a sewing business from her home. She did alterations, sewed toys and wedding dresses, and sewed a few outfits for a New York based runway modeling agency. She also sewed clothing for herself and many family members. Lillian was well known for the many beautiful quilts she made. She enjoyed sewing with her quilt groups and learning and teaching new techniques, using a different pattern with each new quilt. Lillian was an active member of Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church in LaVista. She volunteered by sewing banners, altar cloths, and baptismal cloths as well as being a long time member of the Martha Circle Funeral Lunch Ministry. Lillian was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Gary; and son, Richard "Rick" Rhoades. She is survived by her brother, Steve (Pat) Mostek of Union City, CA; sisters, Janice Marstiller of Bellevue NE, and Eloise Childers of Ogallala, NE; daughter-in-law, Terri Rhoades of Omaha; children, Sam (Barb) of Council Bluffs IA, Michael (Mel) of Gretna NE, and Linda (Todd) Fleck of Nebraska City, NE; along with 8 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews. Funeral Service will be held at a later date at Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church. BETHANY FUNERAL HOME 82nd & Harrison | (402) 593-6100 | bethanyfuneralhome.com
