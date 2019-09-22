Rhine, Mary Patricia "Pat"

Rhine, Mary Patricia "Pat" November 17, 1926 - September 14, 2019 She exhaled a breath and peacefully left this world to be with our Lord. Preceded in death by her parents, Patrick and Betty Sullivan; husband of 71 years, Bob; and eldest son, Knox. Survived by sister, Margaret Wilson; daughter-in-law, Bette Rhine; daughter, Gale (Jon); son, Bob (Margo); seven grandchildren; and dozens of great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins. Pat was born in San Francisco, CA and grew up in the Mohave Desert. She met her husband to be at the USO Dance in 1944. They were married the next year and she became an Air Force wife, traveling around the US and Europe. She was a homemaker, Girl Scout Leader, DAR member, secretary, volunteer and after Bob retired, she worked for Syar Industries in California. In 2009, Bob and Pat moved to Bellevue, NE to be closer to family because of Pat's Alzheimer's diagnosis. She has been in the University of California at Davis, Alzheimer's Research for the past 15 years and Pat's autopsy results will be sent to them to help find a cure. A gracious Thank You to all the Hillcrest Staff who cared for Pat over the last seven years. She will be missed. Pat is to be buried with her beloved husband at a Private Family Inurnment in the Rhine Cemetery in Eldorado, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Alzheimer's Research, or St Columban Missions. CHAPEL OF MEMORIES 9001 Arbor Street #111 402-551-1011 omahachapelofmemories.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.