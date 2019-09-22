Rhine, Mary Patricia "Pat" November 17, 1926 - September 14, 2019 She exhaled a breath and peacefully left this world to be with our Lord. Preceded in death by her parents, Patrick and Betty Sullivan; husband of 71 years, Bob; and eldest son, Knox. Survived by sister, Margaret Wilson; daughter-in-law, Bette Rhine; daughter, Gale (Jon); son, Bob (Margo); seven grandchildren; and dozens of great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins. Pat was born in San Francisco, CA and grew up in the Mohave Desert. She met her husband to be at the USO Dance in 1944. They were married the next year and she became an Air Force wife, traveling around the US and Europe. She was a homemaker, Girl Scout Leader, DAR member, secretary, volunteer and after Bob retired, she worked for Syar Industries in California. In 2009, Bob and Pat moved to Bellevue, NE to be closer to family because of Pat's Alzheimer's diagnosis. She has been in the University of California at Davis, Alzheimer's Research for the past 15 years and Pat's autopsy results will be sent to them to help find a cure. A gracious Thank You to all the Hillcrest Staff who cared for Pat over the last seven years. She will be missed. Pat is to be buried with her beloved husband at a Private Family Inurnment in the Rhine Cemetery in Eldorado, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Alzheimer's Research, or St Columban Missions. CHAPEL OF MEMORIES 9001 Arbor Street #111 402-551-1011 omahachapelofmemories.com
How to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Click the link below for rates, deadlines and the form to submit an Obituary or In-Memoriam ad to the Omaha World Herald. All Obituaries and In-Memoriam Ads are paid notices. The link is available for family members or funeral homes. If you have any questions, please contact us at: WHobits@owh.com or call402-444-1286.
Obituary Search Tips
Enter a full name, a last name (confirm the spelling) and/or keywords in the search box.
If your search is unsuccessful, try removing the first name. The person's known name may not be the name on record.
Try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase for an exact match, or simply search by date or date-range for broader results.
Funeral Homes
Flowers & Gifts
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with Omaha.com, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking "Log In" on the "Sign the guestbook" portion of each notice and following the simple steps on the sign-up page. You can also click here to register, then return to the desi
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.