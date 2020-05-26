Rhen, Roscoe W.

Rhen, Roscoe W. July 18, 1936 - May 16, 2020 Of Omaha. MEMORIAL MASS: 10am Friday, May 29, at St. James Catholic Church, 9025 Larimore Ave., Omaha. Private Inurnment. Memorials to the Parkinson's Foundation. Roeder Mortuary, Inc. - 108th Street Chapel 2727 N 108th St., Omaha | 402-496-9000 | www.RoederMortuary.com

