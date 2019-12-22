Rhein, Billie Paul, Jr.

Rhein, Billie Paul Jr. Age 66 - December 18, 2019 Of Omaha, NE. Died peacefully at home surrounded by love and his family. GRAVESIDE SERVICES will be held at Memorial Cemetery in Fremont, NE. Memorial contributions may be made to the family In lieu of flowers. Arrangements by Chapel of Memories. Chapel of Memories.com

To plant a tree in memory of Billie Rhein, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.