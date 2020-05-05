Reynolds, Mollie Kay

Reynolds, Mollie Kay Mollie Kay Reynolds was born in Omaha, NE on April 29, 1938 to Mollie Reynolds, her namesake. She was the eldest of nine children (8 sisters and 1 brother). Mollie attended Long School Elementary and Omaha Technical High School, graduating in 1956. Kay was preceded in death by her mother and sisters: Barbara Wright, Beverly Johnson and Sondra Williams. She leaves to cherish her memory, daughters: Rhonda McClinton-Wilder, Terra Reynolds-Ball (Rodien), Crystal Reynolds, Roxanne Reynolds-Triplett (Melvin); sons: Tony V. Reynolds, Jacque S. Reynolds, Wali Rashad and Robert C. Reynolds; brother, Neal LeRoy Reynolds; sisters: Brenda Faulkner (Robert), Debra Reynolds-Poole, Pamela Reynolds (Terry Nettles) and Bobbi Jean Reynolds-Tealer (Kenneth); special aunt, Jeannette Weedon-Brown; a host of nieces, nephews, grandchildren and other relatives and friends. VISITATION: 4-7pm Wednesday, May 6th, Roeder Mortuary, 4932 Ames Ave. and 9:30-11am Thursday, May 7th, at Mt. Calvary Community Church, 5112 Ames Ave. with Private Family Funeral Service at 11am. The public may view the service at: http://www.facebook.com/m3comaha. Interment: Forest Lawn Cemetery. ROEDER MORTUARY - Ames Chapel 4932 Ames Ave. | (402) 453-5600 | www.RoederMortuary.com

