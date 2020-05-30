Reynolds, Mary S. June 24, 1943 - May 24, 2020 Preceded in death by parents, George and Armeade Bodenmiller; sisters, Janie Bodenmiller and Linda Medlock; brother, John Bodenmiller. Survived by sons, Scott (Joanie) Dergan, Doug (Lynette) Dergan; grandchildren: Andrew (Tessa), Shelby, Bailey, McKenna, Zach; sister, Norma O'Connor; many other relatives and friends. VISITATION: Sunday, May 31, 2020, from 4-6pm, with social distancing at Braman Mortuary (Southwest Chapel). SERVICE CELEBRATING MARY'S LIFE: Monday, June 1, 2020, at 10am with social distancing at Braman Mortuary (Southwest Chapel). Interment: Mt. Auburn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to a charity of your choice. To view a livestream of the service and for more details, visit www.bramanmortuary.com. BRAMAN MORTUARY - Southwest Chapel 6505 S. 144 Street, Omaha NE | (402) 895-3400

