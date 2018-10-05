Reynolds, Joan C. Sep 16, 1928 - Sep 29, 2018 Of Omaha, passed away peacefully on September 29th at the Josie Harper Hospice house. She was born in Omaha on Sept. 16, 1928. She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Edith (Sullivan) Reynolds; sisters, Elinor (Kraft) and Jackie (McCoy). She is survived by seven nieces and nephews. Joan attended Omaha public schools and attained a BA and MA from UNL. She was a kindergarten teacher for OPS for 30 years. She was a member of the Trinity Episcopal Church. Joan was a gifted singer and sang at many weddings and other events in the Omaha area. She also enjoyed traveling, discussing current events and had a great fondness for dogs and is now united with two of them: Cheekie and Emily. MEMORIAL SERVICES: Saturday, October 6th, at 1pm at The Trinity Episcopal Church located at 113 N. 18th St. in Omaha. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Private burial will occur at a later date at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to the Humane Society of Omaha or the Trinity Episcopal Church. KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME 5108 "F" St. 402-731-1234 www.klsfuneralhome.com

