Reynolds, Irene E. Aug 8, 1930 - Jul 26, 2018 Preceded in death by husband Robert. Survived by children Dick (Betty) Reynolds, Nancy (Dave) Carlson, Don (Peggy) Reynolds, Jim (Cathy) Reynolds, Doris (Ken) Erdman, Dave (Colleen) Reynolds, John (Nancy) Reynolds; 19 grandchildren, numerous great grandchildren; sisters Joan Danzer and Ruth Mescher; brothers Ed and Melvin Schettler. VISITATION begins Sunday 2pm with a WAKE SERVICE at 4pm, at the mortuary. FUNERAL Monday 10:30am, at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. Interment Calvary Cemetery. Memorials to the Alzheimer's Assc. KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME 5108 "F" St. 402-731-1234 www.klsfuneralhome.com

