Reynolds, Charles Glen April 8, 1939 - January 15, 2020 Survived by wife, Judith Reynolds; daughter, Ann Rasmussen; sons; Michael Reynolds (Shawn) and Patrick Reynolds (Cecilia) and seven grandchildren. Family will receive friends Sunday, January 19th from 2pm to 4pm, at the West Center Chapel. ROSARY: Monday, January 20th, 10:00am, Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church (2110 S. 32nd Ave.) followed by a MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL at 10:30am. Memorials are suggested to Ft. Atkinson Foundation or Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

