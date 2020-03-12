Reyes, Mary Ann July 27, 1938 - March 7, 2020 Preceded in death by parents, Edward and Ann Grzywa; son, Michael Reyes; sister, Rita Grzywa; brother, Larry Grzywa. Survived by husband, Jess Reyes; daughters: Barbara (Ronald) Cherek, Christine (Robert) Orean, Teresa (Martin) Barrett, Cynthia Bacon (Dan Maloney), Diane Reyes (Gary Myers) and Lisa Reyes; 14 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews and extended family and friends. Special thanks to the staff of Endless Journey Hospice for their care. CELEBRATION OF LIFE SERVICE: Saturday, March 14th, at 11am, with Visitation one hour prior at 10am, at John A. Gentleman Mortuaries L Street Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family for later designation. JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES & CREMATORY L STREET CHAPEL 4712 S. 82nd St, Ralston, NE 402-391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com

Service information

Mar 14
Visitation
Saturday, March 14, 2020
10:00AM-11:00AM
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries - L Street Chapel
4712 S. 82nd Street
Ralston, NE 68127
Mar 14
Memorial Service
Saturday, March 14, 2020
11:00AM
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries - L Street Chapel
4712 S. 82nd Street
Ralston, NE 68127
