Reyburn, Marian May January 25, 1927 - May 10, 2020 Born in Naper, NE. Graduated from high school in Tilden, NE. Attended college at Wayne, NE. Awarded a master's degree from Kansas University. Having a hearing loss from the age of 10, her passion was culture and education of deaf and hard of hearing, especially children. Marian spent over 35 years teaching and ministering to deaf and hard of hearing children. She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Harry; a sister, Ione, of Carson City, NV; and several nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. Memorials suggested to Dundee Presbyterian Church or Hearing Loss of America, 122 S. 39th St., Omaha, NE, 68131.

