Rexilius, John Thomas February 7, 1959 - April 4, 2020 John was a loving father, brother, uncle, and friend. He read avidly, and filled his bookshelves with biographies, memoirs, and owner's manuals. He enjoyed knowing how things worked. From the game Catchphrase to his new cell phone, he read the instructions thoroughly and was sure to share his findings with his kids. John's personality was boundless, and his disposition was kind. His vocabulary was just as colorful as his sense of humor. As a member of the welcoming committee at Havana Garage, he enjoyed good cigars and Jameson whiskey. He loved to bring family and friends together for good food and good spirits. His children will look up as dusk settles on the night's sky and know that he is with them. He is at peace. He is survived by his children, Leighton Rexilius, Kayleigh Jo Bain (Jared), Carlton Rexilius, and Christian Rexilius; and his sisters, Karla Whisler (Lonni Scholl), Carolyn Tyler (Mark), and Marcia Phillips (Mike Mettscher). He was preceded in death by his parents, Joan and Dennis; and his sister, Terrianne Loring (Marc). John requested that in lieu of a Funeral Service that a party be held in his name. His family is waiting for the current restrictions to be lifted to honor his request. Please plan to attend John's Party, and if you would like further information, please contact the family through kayleighjobain@gmail.com. KREMER FUNERAL HOME 6302 Maple Street | (402) 553-3155 | kremerfuneralhome.com
