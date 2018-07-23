Revis, Linda L. Age 70 Fremont, NE. Former Sarpy County Director of Tourism. Survivors include daughters: Brenda Ringer of Council Bluffs IA, Marsha (Kristopher) Johnson of Fremont, and Amy Morrison of Britton, SD; 5 grandchildren; and sister Elaine Todd of Kingsley, IA. Preceded in death by husband Roger in 2013. FUNERAL: 10:30am Wednesday at First Lutheran Church (3200 E. Military), Fremont. Burial in Ridge Cemetery. Memorials directed to the family. Online guestbook at: www.Ludvigsenmortuary.com LUDVIGSEN MORTUARY 1249 E. 23rd St., Fremont, NE 402-721-4440

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.