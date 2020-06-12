Reuss, Herb

Reuss, Herb March 19, 1956 - May 30, 2020 Hubert Herb Reuss died at Virginia Hospital in Arlington, VA on Saturday May 30, 2020. Herb was born on March 19, 1956 in Omaha, NE to Hubert and Edna Walker Reuss, youngest of 7 children. He attended University of Nebraska at Omaha, graduating in 1980 and then starting his 40-year career at Peter Kiewit Sons. Herb's first job at PKS took him to Seattle, WA where he married Joan Killingsworth on June 21, 1986. Herb is survived by his wife, Joan Killingsworth; and daughters, Leanna and Michelle. He is also survived by siblings, Tom (Debbie) Reuss, Dennis Reuss, Richard Reuss, Jerry (Janie) Reuss, Angel (Winn) Linsey, and Pam Rohde. He was preceded in death by parents, Hubert and Edna (Walker) Reuss. There will be a Celebration of Life later in Omaha. To leave condolences and for more details, please visit adventfuneral.com. Memorials may go to The First Tee of Omaha (firstteeomaha.org) or contact jporter@thefirstteeomaha.org or 402-679-3433.

To plant a tree in memory of Herb Reuss as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.