Reumund, William "Billy" Karl

Reumund, William "Billy" Karl November 24, 1992 - October 7, 2019 SERVICES: Friday, October 11th at 10am at the West Center Chapel. Interment: Evergreen Memorial Park with military honors by UNMC Honor Guard with Ralston American Legion Post 373. Memorials are suggested to the Nebraska Humane Society. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 4l02-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

