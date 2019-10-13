Reumund, William "Billy" Karl November 24, 1992 - October 7, 2019 A life cut way too short. Our sweet, dear, loving, fun and amazing son, brother, grandson, nephew and cousin went to heaven this past Monday. It is with such heavy hearts we want to let our friends know. Please pray for Billy's eternal rest and peace, and for all of us left behind mourning the loss of an amazing person. He will be with his grandpa now, whom he looked up to and respected so, so much, and that brings us some peace. He took his own life, which we will never know or understand completely, but we find some comfort knowing he is at peace. We will forever cherish the wonderful memories and he will be with us always in spirit. RIP Billy, we love you so much. He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Edwin T. "Ding" Daisley, Jr., and his grandmother, Margaret Reumund. He is survived by his mom, Becky Reumund; his dad, Craig Reumund; his brother, Danny; his grandmother, Debbie Daisley; his grandfather, Ralph Gruss; aunts and uncles: Dana and Steve Ruff, Trip and Malgorzata Daisley, and Bob and Carolyn Daisley; cousins: Nicole, Ryan, Erin, Robby, Kasia, and Ania. He was also passionate and very loving of his dog, Lexi, and his cat, Thrasher. Services were held on Friday, October 11th, at 10am at the West Center Chapel. Interment with Military Honors was at Evergreen Memorial Park. Memorials are suggested to the Nebraska Humane Society. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

