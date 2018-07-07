Retherford, Audrey LaVerne May 15, 1939 - Jul 1, 2018 Age 79. Preceded in death by her husband, Leonard "Max" Retherford; mother and step-father, Smithie Doris and Walter E. Phillips; father, Darius Jones; son, Max Jr.; daughter, Sandra Harrrell; and brother, Earl Ray Jones. Survived by children: Johnny Ray Retherford (Sherry Kae), Donna Case (Ron), and Gary Lee Retherford; sister, Evelyn Pittman (L.A.), Doris d'Albertis; 9 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; many loving relatives. Order of the Eastern Star followed by a MEMORIAL SERVICE Monday, July 9, 2018 at 2pm at Bellevue Memorial Funeral Chapel, 2202 Hancock Street, Bellevue 68005. Memorials Suggested to Shriners Hospitals for Children, https://www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org/shc/donate BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue 402-291-5000 www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com

