Retelsdorf, Dr. Clelland Lee January 14, 1932 - September 14, 2019 CELEBRATION OF LIFE Please join us in Celebrating Lee Retelsdorf's Life on Saturday, November 30, from 2-4pm at Champions Run, 13800 Eagle Run Drive, Omaha, NE 68164. Memorials can be made on his behalf to the Methodist Hospital Foundation, 8701 West Dodge Road Suite 450, Omaha, NE 68114.

