Retelsdorf, Clelland Lee January 14, 1932 - September 14, 2019 Age 87. Lee passed away peacefully at home on September 14, 2019. He was born in Bendict, NE, and spent most of his childhood in Valley, NE. After receiving his undergraduate degree from Doane College, he graduated with an MD (1955) and completed his internship (1956) at the University of Nebraska Medical Center. Lee served in the US Air Force in Selma, AL, from 1956-1958 and then returned to Omaha to continue his practice in Family Medicine. He was a member of the Physicians Clinic and Nebraska Methodist Hospital Staff until he retired from his medical practice in 1976. He continued his career in Administration at Nebraska Methodist Hospital until 2005. Lee was active in many medical professional organizations and was the Westside High School team physician from 1970-1980. He was an avid golfer and Cornhusker Football fan who cared dearly for his many patients and friends and his family. He is survived by his wife, Cheryl; children: Leigh Ann Retelsdorf (Pat Heng), Cindy Ellis (Craig), John Retelsdorf (Paula), Mike Retelsdorf (Daun), Stacy Mohr (Andy), Bill Ouren (Georgia) and C.L. Retelsdorf; grandchildren: Nate (Jordan), Chloe (Jake), Leigh, Caitilin (Max), Jack, John (Melissa), Andrew, Brett, Kaitlin, Kyle, Leah, Noah and Mikayla; six great-grandchildren; sister, Kay Hemingway (Bill); and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Clelland L. Retelsdorf; his mother, Marjorie Retelsdorf; and his great-grandson, Jaycoby Estrada-Retelsdorf. A Celebration of Life is planned for a later date. Memorials can be made on his behalf to the Methodist Hospital Foundation, 8701 West Dodge Road, Suite 450, Omaha, NE, 68114. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
