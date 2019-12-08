Repair, William F., Jr. "Bill" Feb. 13, 1926 - Dec. 3, 2019 Age 93, passed away in Omaha. Born in Niagara Falls, NY, graduated from Parsons West Virginia High School. A WWII Vet, served in the US Army Air Corps and Air Force from 1943 - 1966, retiring with the rank of Captain. Worked for Hospe Music Company in Omaha until 1973 and managed Camp Fontanelle, United Methodist Church camp near Nickerson, NE until 1989. Lived near Portland, OR for 26 years until returning to Omaha in 2015. Bill was a faithful member of the United Methodist Church everywhere he lived, always serving Church and community. Survived by his loving wife of 69 years, Ramona Repair; sons and daughters-in-law, Kenneth and Helen Repair, and Gary and Barbara Repair; five grandchildren: Christopher (Lisa) Repair, Lisa (Johan) Kim, Nicole (Joseph) Britten, David (Christina) Repair, and Cody (partner Samir Patel) Repair; and eight great-grandchildren. A CELEBRATION of Life Service will be held at a later date. Memorials may be offered to Camp Fontanelle, Nickerson, NE 68044.

