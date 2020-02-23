Repair, William F. Jr. "Bill" February 13, 1926 - December 3, 2019 CELEBRATION OF LIFE: Saturday, March 21, 2020, 2pm, at Immanuel Village, 6803 N 68 Plaza, Omaha, NE 68152, in the Community Room. Memorials may be offered to Camp Fontanelle, Nickerson, NE 68044.

