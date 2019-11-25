Renter, Heidi Marie March 28, 1997 - November 19, 2019 VISITATION will be Wednesday, November 27, from 5-7pm, with CELEBRATION of LIFE at 7pm, all at Bethany Funeral Home. Memorials may be directed to the family. BETHANY FUNERAL HOME 82nd & Harrison 402-593-6100 | www.bethanyfuneralhome.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.