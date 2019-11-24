Renter, Heidi Marie March 28, 1997 - November 19, 2019 Preceded in death by brother Bradley J. Hansen; and grandparents, Helen and Victor Vacek. Survived by her children, Evyl�ha and Elyonah Wells; mother Kathleen VacekRenter; father Donald Renter (Kim Franco); grandparents, Rex and Donna Daywalt, and Vern Renter; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. VISITATION will be Wednesday, November 27, from 5-7pm, with CELEBRATION of LIFE at 7pm, all at Bethany Funeral Home. Memorials may be directed to the family. BETHANY FUNERAL HOME 82nd & Harrison 402-593-6100 | www.bethanyfuneralhome.com

