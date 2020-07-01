Renicker, Emerson J.

Renicker, Emerson J. December 11, 1933 - June 26, 2020 Omaha - Preceded in death by wife, Carol (Herman); son, Garry; parents, Emerson and Flora Dolvan; sister, Patricia; two grandsons. Survived by wife, Barbara (Hanenkrat-Herman); children, Gregory (Michelle), Jeffrey (Becky), Mike (Denise) Herman and Tanya Herman; daughter-in-law, Susan; sisters, Charlotte (Terry) Paisley and June (Jim) Boltz; 11 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 2pm Friday, July 3rd, 2020 with family receiving friends from 1-2pm at Northwest Hills United Church of Christ, 9334 Fort St. Omaha, NE. Memorials to Northwest Hills Church Choir Fund. ROEDER MORTUARY - 108th St. Chapel 2727 N 108th St - Omaha, NE - 402-496-9000 www.RoederMortuary.com

