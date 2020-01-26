Renfrow, Sharon Kay June 18, 1943 - January 16, 2020 Preceded in death by her grandson, Kyle; sisters, Dode Burrell and Bert Amato. Sharon is survived by her sons, Richard (Deanna) Renfrow Jr and Dennis (Cheri) Renfrow; 4 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; sister, Linda Barta; brother, Bob Longmore; and many nieces and nephews. CELEBRATION of LIFE 1pm Saturday, February 1st, at the Eagles Club #154, 6607 Sunshine Dr, 42 & Monroe St, Omaha NE. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Nebraska Humane Society. ARBOR CREMATION SOCIETY 2819 S 125th Ave, Ste 367 Omaha NE 68144 402-393-0319

To plant a tree in memory of Sharon Renfrow as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.